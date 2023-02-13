“Profits and Losses”. The song that comes from the bottom up and the title that gives its name to the EP of the same name. It can be seen quite clearly from the beginning that the profits will be more than the losses. It has post touches and the essence of metal as well. The melodic voices take us somewhere else, however. It has a touch of Foo Fighters in a way, with guitar sounds that are more familiar and more our own. Anyone who likes the rhythms of the drums will love it Muzak groups, that’s for sure. Lots of dynamics and lots of changes starting from Ruben Irigoyen’s hands and feet.

If we were asked to imagine a collaboration in the song ‘Lugorrian’ that follows, a name would immediately come to mind, but Unai Irisarri has fulfilled that role brilliantly. The singer of the Etxekalte group uses his voice masterfully in everything he does, and here he couldn’t have been any less. Moreover, their band also drinks from the influences of Muzak, and we could place both bands in the same space of the stage. It would be interesting to see the two sharing the stage together.. This song also has a bit of the sound of another Basque underground band, it reminds me of Adrenalized. Once they start asking, a poster made up of all three teams would be great.

In the song ‘Denbora’ we start with power-pop and we can say that this is the most normative song on the album in terms of structure, rhythm and melody. However, the work of Joanes Iñurrieta’s guitar and Aitor Sagarmendi’s bass throughout the song is worth mentioning. There is no cellophane, there are no fireworks, constancy, work and work, that’s what the song is about. A very full song. By the way, mention the influence of the group Muse that they say we can find here, because the drawings of the bass remind us of those made by Christopher Wolstenholme. Mention that they also remembered Pau Dones, to remind the rest of us that “four lives have been made and three have passed”.

They close the album with a fast ‘Darwin’. Punk-rock or melodic hardcore singing. To California or Lekunberri, you choose where you prefer to travel, Offspring or Berri Txarrar, or why not, at some point it also brings to mind Papa Roach himself. Even east coast Limp Bizkit in some small part. Anyone reading this will think I’m creating too much hype, but no, I swear I’m not. Because the emotion, nostalgia and the dose of energy that the four songs create are incredible. It’s all win, no lose when Muzak dedicates time to the team.