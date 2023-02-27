Home World MWC 2023, French Tech: French telcos take center stage
MWC 2023, French Tech: French telcos take center stage

MWC 2023, French Tech: French telcos take center stage

Great anticipation for the Mobile World Congress 2023 departing in these minutes.

For its fourteenth year of presence in Barcelona, ​​the pavilion La French Techorganized by Business France, will double its spaces.

The French offer of the French Tech pavilion focuses on broadcast, fintech, telecommunications, deeptech, medtech and artificial intelligence technologies. The theme of European sovereignty reaffirms the willingness of the companies exhibiting at the French Tech pavilion to reorient themselves towards the continental market.

France is the sixth largest market in the world for the telecommunications sector. With a turnover valued at around 40 billion euros, it generates a quarter of French growth and is one of the country’s most important factors of attraction. By 2035, it could triple to €114 billion.

In 2020, French startups in this sector had a cumulative turnover of 196 million euros, 45% of which on average was generated abroad.

In 2022, the software, cloud, digital and IT services sectors represented a €61 billion market in France. In full growth every year (+11% in 2022 despite the crisis), this dynamic is supported by three accelerations: the development of the SaaS model, the diffusion of the use of the cloud and the boom in digital security. The three trump cards of France are the strong capacity for innovation and expertise in the field of artificial intelligence, in the establishment of large international groups such as Facebook, Samsung and Google which have chosen France for their R&D activities in the field of AI, as well as the self-financing of 90% of French software producers.

The French government has implemented a supply chain acceleration strategy with a budget of 1.7 billion euros to contribute to French competitiveness, establish a sovereign offer on telecommunications networks, support leading French R&D activities, strengthen the training offer and attract talent from abroad to France.

