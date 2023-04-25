«My brother killed by the fascists, but communism is also a dictatorship»

“A extraordinary woman» whose courage «earned her a Gold medal to military valor, which still today, almost seventy years after receiving it, he displays on his chest with a touching touch pride». As Giorgia Meloni in its letter al Corriere della Sera on the occasion of the Liberation Day defines Paula Del Din, one of the few women still alive among those who participated in the Resistance. Her prime minister dedicates April 25 to her and quotes her words on Liberation: «Time has renamed us partisansbut we were PatriotsI always have been and still am.”

Born in Parish Church of Cadore (Belluno), Paola Del Din will perform next August 22nd hundred years. She doesn’t like the adjective «partisan», he prefers «patriot», as Radio Bari defined the first volunteer fighters against the Nazi-fascist invader. It defines itself apoliticalbelonged to Osoppo Brigade with a Risorgimento imprint, populated by three souls, the Catholic, that of the Action party and by royal military who converged after 8 September 1943 (armistice of Badoglio). She was a literature student when on 8 September she chose to do the relay. After the death of your brother Renato, in the night between 24 and 25 April 1944, you agreed to deliver a secret packet of papers on behalf of the British Secret Service. Renata is her codename, in honor of her brother. That action earned her the gold medal to the value. After crossing Italy she handed over the top secret documents to the British and was trained as agent and paratrooper from Her Majesty’s secret service, the Special Operations Executive (Soe), and returned to occupied Friuli by jumping from a plane with two other Italian agents on the mission Bigelow. Last Friday, April 21, the journalist from Ferrara was in Udine Alessandro Carlini, Ansa correspondent in London and expert in stories on the Second World War, presented the book «Codename: Renata» (Utet publishing house) at the Salone del Popolo in Palazzo D’Aronco of the Municipality of Udine. Paola Del Din herself was also present. See also Interview with the group Kristona (2023) - MondoSonoro

How did the book launch go?

«It was full of people, there were also young people who listened to what I said. Always those things.’

What does it tell you about your Venetian origins?

«My father was an officer of the Alpini so it was once here and once there. I was born in Pieve di Cadore in 1923 while my brother was born in Auronzo the year before. Cadore is very different from now. When my sister, who was born in 1917, had to do the fifth grade and she wasn’t there, we all moved to Vicenza. The mother was from Vicenza and the grandfather was there too. My dad was in the infantry for a period in Vicenza. We lived on the road that leads to Monte Berico».

What do you remember about that period?

«We went to play on the lawns, then dad called us from the window, we ran home hungry. I did the first grade in Bassano del Grappa».

When did you move to Friuli?

«My father, who had fought in the First World War on Pasubio, became a Major, I arrived in Friuli when I was ten».

Why did you decide to take an active role in the Resistance?

«There were about ten of us, I was always with my brother and his classmates and we went to school together. I made myself available to do what needed to be done. That is messages ».

What was his role?

“I just brought some documents, they asked me and I said yes, I would do what was necessary”. See also Usa, shoot at the crowd during a concert in Florida: two dead and 25 injured

Did she jump with a parachute?

“I came home with that.”

Did he take up arms, did he fight?

“Ninth. It wasn’t my job. I handed over the papers that had been entrusted to me.

So he only served one mission, basically?

“Yes. Carlini’s book explains it».

What do you think of the controversy in which the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, was the protagonist, on the Constitution, anti-fascist or not?

“I don’t like politics so much. When I went down to Rome (after the war) I couldn’t wait to go back to the North. What I saw I didn’t like at all. Italy was in those conditions and they were discussing which party should prevail. Then everyone did a lot of mischief to tell the truth. Let’s think of the school that no longer works as it should.

What’s wrong with school?

“I think students are more indoctrinated now than they were then.”

What do you mean?

“We never thought we’d go around making mischief. To break here and there, not even for a dream ».