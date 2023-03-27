“My country here” is a poem of great emotional power written by the Haitian poet Anthony Phelps, at the end of the 1960s. This poem, which extends over several pages, is a cry of pain and revolt for the political and social situation in Haiti at the time, as well as a call for love. and pride for the country. Throughout this text, Phelps explores the complexity and beauty of Haitian culture while highlighting the injustices and suffering suffered by the Haitian people.

I continue, oh my country, my slow march as a poet

a chain noise in the ear

a sound of swell and surf

and on the lips a taste of salt and sun

I continue my slow walk in the darkness

for it is the reign of the vessels of death

The poet describes here his slow and painful walk in a country plagued by suffering and oppression. The sound of the chains evokes slavery and the submission of the Haitian people to foreign forces, while the sound of the sea recalls the suffering of the Haitian people, confronted with the ravages of nature as well as the violence of man.

The struggle of African slaves in Haiti

Phelps also denounces the injustice and violence of racism, slavery and colonialism in his poem. He writes :

They came deep in the hold

your new black-skinned sons

for the relief of the Indian at the bottom of the mines

(The Spaniard’s god has no prejudices

provided that its great places of stones and prayers

are enhanced by its presence with yellow reflections

he doesn’t care about the hand

which brings it up from the belly of the earth) And the black man came

with his strength and his song

He was ready for succession

and also ready for overtaking Her tanned skin defied the cudgel and the torture

His bronze body was not made for slavery

because if he were the color of ebony

it was that he had known

the great scorched plain of freedom

In these verses, Phelps describes the arrival of African slaves in Haiti and their struggle for freedom. It highlights the strength and determination of these men and women, who resisted the violence and oppression of their masters, the French colonists of the time. The poet also evokes the beauty of Haitian culture, which is expressed through song and dance.

Excerpt from “My country here” by Anthony Phelps, read by the author himself.

A country that suffers

Throughout the poem, Phelps also discusses the suffering and poverty in Haiti, as well as the political violence raging in the country. He denounces the corrupt leaders who exploit the Haitian people and leave the country in misery.

The poem is crossed by a deep pain, that of seeing his country in the grip of violence, poverty and oblivion. For Phelps, Haiti is a country that is suffering, a country that is losing its soul, a country where life is on the back burner. This pain is palpable in the verses of the poem, where we feel the intense emotion of the author facing the situation of his country:

O my Country so sad is the season

that the time has come to speak to each other by signs

I continue my slow poetic walk

through the forests of your night

province of shadow populated by aphones

Phelps does not hide his anger at the situation in his country. He denounces the evils that plague Haitian society: poverty, corruption, violence, resignation, lack of education, lack of respect for human rights. He also criticizes the role played by foreign powers in the history of Haiti, in particular the United States, which he accuses of appropriating the country’s wealth and enslaving it. He deplores the oblivion into which the Haitian Revolution and figures of Boisrond Tonnerre, François Capois, Henri Christophe, Toussaint Louverture and Jean-Jacques Dessalines who nevertheless played major roles in the history of the liberation of slaves:

What good is this past of pain and glory

and what good is eighteen hundred and four

O my Country, I love you like a human being

and I know your suffering and I see your misery

and asks me with rage in my heart

what hand traced on the register of nations

a little star next to your name

Battle and capture of Crête-à-Pierrot, engraving from 1839 illustrating one of the defining events of the Haitian Revolution. Credit: Wikipedia Commons / Auguste Raffet

“in vain shed their blood”

The poem is also imbued with a deep desire for revolt and change. Phelps calls for resistance, for rebellion against oppression, for the reappropriation of Haitian history and culture. He expresses the desire to see his country regain its pride, dignity and freedom, and to see its people emancipated:

And it was Pierre Sully

And it was strong Capois

And it was Marchaterre

Antony Phelps’ poem also evokes the ravages of the American occupation in Haiti, as well as the resistance and perseverance of the Haitian people in the face of this foreign intrusion.

In vain on a door

was crucified Charlemagne Péralte

and the five thousand Cacos

in vain shed their blood

through all their wounds

These verses evoke theAmerican occupation of Haiti, which took place between 1915 and 1934. Antony Phelps refers to Charlemagne Peraltea Haitian resistance fighter who opposed the occupation and was crucified on a doorstep by American forces in 1919. shards refer to Haitian rebels who fought against the occupation.

The green god of the yankees was stronger than

praises

Peralte, center, leg bent, and his staff photographed, 1919, in northern Haiti. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

The poem criticizes the American occupation and underlines the Haitian resistance to this foreign intrusion. The verse ” The green god of the yankees was stronger than the loas alludes to American supremacy over Haitian culture, represented here by the ” praises which are spirits venerated in the voodoo religion.

And everything had to start again

according to the rhythm of their life

according to their laws their prejudices And everything had to start again

for one morning they came

those protectors clad in yellow

teach us with shame

denunciation and servility

The poem also denounces the harmful consequences of the occupation, such as the destruction of Haitian culture and the introduction of foreign values ​​such as ” denunciation and servility“. THE ” protectors dressed in yellow refer to American soldiers, who were often dressed in uniforms of this color.

A symbol of resistance

“My country here” is a poem that expresses the author’s love and pain in the face of the situation in his country. Through rich poetic imagery and emotionally charged words, Phelps denounces the evils that plague Haitian society and calls for resistance and rebellion. This poem has inspired many Haitians throughout the decades, especially during dark times in their country’s history.

“My country here” has become a symbol of resistance and the struggle against injustice and tyranny. Haitians identify with Phelps’ words and have often used this poem to express their own love for their country and their determination to fight for a better future. Phelps also influenced other Haitian writers, who continued to write on the same themes and express their love for their country through their work. Even today, “My country here” is considered one of the most important poems in the history of Haitian literature, a powerful text that embodies the spirit of resistance and rebellion that has always animated the people. Haitian.

Flickr

“My country here” is a timeless poem that unfortunately reflects a situation that is still relevant in Haiti. The pain expressed by the author in the face of the economic, political and social difficulties that plague the country is still as relevant today. Despite the many challenges that persist, it is important to remain hopeful and to continue to fight for a better future. This poem reminds us of the importance of resistance and perseverance in such chaotic and uncertain times.

Finally, “My country here” is a poem that remains relevant due to the current chaotic situation in Haiti. The themes discussed, such as corruption, poverty and violence, are still relevant in the country, and the call for resistance remains relevant today. This poem by Phelps is a poignant testimony to the love and suffering that citizens can feel for their country, even in the most difficult times. It reminds us that poetry can be a force of resistance and revolt against injustice and oppression, and that it can inspire people to fight for a better future.