My dream was to become a doctor, but the RFI jingle changed everything! ~1+ with Mejeh

Â8 years old, while many children of my age did not yet know what they were going to do at university, I could already see myself with a white coat equipped with my stethoscope. My younger sister Carla was my very first patient, because whenever she had a fever I knew it just by touching her neck.

The older I grew, the more I harbored this desire to become a doctor specializing in orthopedic surgery, the more my curiosity about health-related topics grew. Nothing escaped me, I wanted to read everything, to understand everything until the day I discovered the show ” Health priority ” on RFIpresented at the time by Claire Hedon.

Photo credit: RFI Twitter account

A program that captivated me so much that I began to listen RFI constantly, until I realized that the attraction I had for health-related topics was turning into a great love for the news.

“I started to imitate the journalists and the voiceovers of the teasers of the shows”

Alone in my room, I began to be aware of everything that was going on around the world, I knew the short jingle of the newspaper by heart and I was fascinated to hear the different presenters scrolling by. antenna throughout the day. So much that I only had RFI in my ears, I started to imitate them one by one, I imitated the voice-overs of the teasers of the different shows… I loved it when I heard the voice of this woman that I will surely never know ringing in my ears saying: “ Hypertension: causes and treatments: we are talking about it today in priority health from 10:10 am UT”.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Ron Lach

Over time, I was also fascinated by the different reports and correspondents, their ways of writing their texts, of returning their papers and above all I was amazed by their self-presentation at the end of each report. For example : « Commander of Commander Muzembe, Kinshasa RFI ».

Be a journalist or nothing

With time, journalism had become a passion, it was that or nothing. Informing the public had become a priority, informing me of everything that was happening around the world had become my daily life, to the point where I ended up studying journalism.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Nicolas Githiri

Being a journalist was the best thing that could have happened to me. First, because it broadened my vision of life: the world is so vast, there are so many peoples and each has its own characteristics. My curiosity grows and the more time passes, the more I want to discover these people, these tribes of the DRC and elsewhere, these peoples forgotten or ignored or still in danger of extinction.

Talk with them, know and understand their daily lives and make original documentaries.

Today medicine still fascinates me, I am always interested in questions related to health, I allow myself time to learn about this or that pathology, just to get an important background on certain questions related to health.

RFI is and will remain my favorite radio station, because it always allows me to have information from elsewhere, while hoping one day to become its umpteenth correspondent.