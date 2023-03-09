Ladies and gentleman, I want to tell you a story. That of Sobou, a young Fulani from the Sahelo-Saharan region. He is an intelligent child, some would even say brilliant. He is a student in CM2 class. Today, sitting near one of the white tents where he had taken refuge for two days, he is crying with all his might. But why is he crying?

“Once at home, Sobou saw the bodies of his parents in a lake of blood. ” It has been three days since armed men attacked his locality. He was in class with his classmates when the shots rang out. Immediately, their teacher shouted, “Run! Run! Join your houses”. The students fled to go home. Unfortunately, once at home, Sobou saw the bodies of his parents in a lake of blood.

He took his head in his hands and wept for a long time. Today, he has left his village and his roots to find himself with other people who have experienced the same situation as him. Sobou has no home, no parents, no relatives, no school, no master, no future. Like him, millions of children live in areas of Conflictsattacks, terrorism and are traumatized with each passing day.

As a human, the rights of Sobou and its entire community have been violated. The violation of human rights is seen as a threat to peace. Therefore, the terrorism is a phenomenon that seriously compromises peace. According to the latest directory of jihadist terrorism published by the International Observatory for the Study of terrorism (IOTs).

More specifically, there was 2 193 attacks et 9 603 death in a total of 36 paysalthough West African countries accounted for 47 % of the attacks et 44 % of the victims. Sub-Saharan Africa has become "the main epicenter of global jihadist activity". "Sub-Saharan Africa has become 'the main epicenter of global jihadist activity'

So the terrorism is seen as a threat to peace on the continent. To deal with insecurity in the world, the United Nations has made a commitment to carry out 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Goal 16 aims to promote peaceful societies. It also aims to ensure access to justice for all.

Terrorism: evils to be fought

At one level, it is easy to describe and understand what terrorism is. It is the illegitimate recourse to violence against individuals or property in order to coerce and intimidate states and corporations for expressed political demands. But one wonders what are the causes of the terrorism ?

“The main causes of terrorism today are exclusion and the lack of rights”. Amina Mohamed, UN deputy secretary general

Often the terrorism thrive where rights civil and political are limited. Terrorists therefore exploit these weaknesses of the States to establish themselves, and even to have the confidence of the populations. Often, persecution and brutal repression radicalize opposition movements and, in the absence of peaceful means of expressing their discontent and implementing different policies, certain groups may have to resort to violence and terrorism. In addition to l’exclusion based on ethnic origin, religion or national origin, political but also economic and social.

From an economic and social point of view, particular attention must be paid to youth unemployment: globally, the risk of being unemployed is three times higher for a young person than for an adult. In some countries, the youth unemployment rate, which is reaching alarming proportions, is failing to be reduced. Associated with each other, these different forms d’exclusion can create an explosive mixture. Marginalization, alienation and the feeling of being a victim which results from it are likely to advance extremism which, in turn, paves the way for terrorists.

Contemporary issues and the fight against violence

Today we live in an increasingly divided world. There violence and insecurity have a destructive effect on a country’s development by hampering economic growth and often causing lasting suffering among the population that can persist for generations. THE sexual violence, crime, exploitation, starvation and torture are also ubiquitous in places of conflict. In November 2021there were more than 8 million refugees, displaced internal, repatriated and stateless persons in West Africa et 4.1 million in the G5 Sahel countries (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania). And there is also the situation of millions of children growing up traumatized, malnourished, poorly cared for, and uneducated.

Like Sorbou, these people left their roots, their homes and headed for other horizons. Violate the right to peace and security to a human being is him violate all other rights. In view of all this, I, as a citizen of the world, believe that the promotion of peace is important for our planet. It is important to put an end to exploited or immigrant children. The terror within the villages, it has to stop.

To violate a human’s right to peace and security is to violate all other rights. Majoie KOUTOHOUNOU

This is why I come before you to urge the international community to concern itself with the urgency of a situation which mortgages the future of populations and whose consequences are disastrous.

Ma voice

What I am therefore calling on you, ladies and gentlemen, and through you what I am calling on the States of which you are the citizens, is to come together to set up security and intelligence reinforcement agencies. An agency that campaigns for promotion of peace. “I call on States to set up security and intelligence reinforcement agencies. »

At the same time, its support for confidence-building and security-building measures through arms control, military transparency and dialogue is equally important for stability and sustainable development.