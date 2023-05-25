“My father Bobby was a precursor to the fight against the mafia, I love my brother but I will support Biden”- breaking latest news

Thirty years after the Via dei Georgofili massacre, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia association is organizing the “path of legality” in Florence, a dialogue on the fight against the mafia conducted from different perspectives to bring the new generations closer to legality. Thursday 25 May, at 5 pm, from the Florence office of the organization dedicated to the former American Minister of Justice whose daughter Kerry Kennedy the president, speeches (it is also possible to follow the speeches in streaming on the Rfk Italia website) will be the former national anti-mafia prosecutor Pietro Grasso, the official of the Dia Edoardo Marzocchi, author of the book The mafia explained to my daughter and the journalist of TV2000 Gabriele Santoro, author of the book The discovery of Cosa Nostra, which reconstructs the creation of the first American anti-mafia pool, wanted by Robert Kennedy. “Everyone thinks of him for his work in favor of civil rights and to combat violence against African Americans,” he explains to Corriere della Sera daughter Kerry Kennedy, «but one of her battles was against organized crime, which had infiltrated the business world and government in our country at every level. She knew that if we didn’t stop them, they would destroy us.’

What role did your father play in the fight against the mafia?

«In his first year as Minister of Justice, investigations into organized crime increased by 300% compared to the previous year and convictions by 350%. For the first time, he was able to coordinate the efforts of the FBI, the Secret Service, the tax authorities and 23 other federal agencies to gather information on the country's thousand top criminals and members of organized crime. At the time there were just 17 federal prosecutors in the Justice Department assigned to this fight, and he immediately increased them to 60. He He got eight anti-racket bills passed in Congress and led the FBI to open 852 new cases. The agency at the time was led by J. Edgar Hoover who even denied that there was an organized crime problem and wanted to spend all resources fighting communism. I am proud that his work has inspired people like the judges Falcone and Borsellino, who are Italian heroes ».

How was this battle lived in the family?

«When he was engaged in this struggle I was very little, but I remember that my father and mother did not separate their private life from work: at home there were always father’s colleagues who played with us and then had important conversations with him. Instead of going to the park, my older brothers — who were 5, 6, 7 years old — were taken by my mother to the Senate to attend the anti-racket commission hearings and there were all these characters who were appealing to the Fifth Amendment, for not be indicted. It was joked at home that those were also my sister Kathleen’s first words as a child, because she had heard them so many times during the hearings. At one point then some of these criminals threatened to throw acid in my brothers and me’s face: however my parents thought that we shouldn’t bow to wickedness. So my mother continued to take us to the hearings with great courage. During an investigation into the leaders of the truckers’ union who pocketed pension fund money, however, huge trucks would arrive in front of our house in the middle of the night, honking their horns as an act of intimidation.

Among the theories regarding the death of his father and uncle there is one that wants them killed by the mafia.

"I've always wanted to think about their lives, not their deaths. I don't think about it and I don't want to devote any energy to it. My father was the first Justice Minister to understand how much organized crime touched the lives of all Americans, what an extraordinary threat it was to institutions and democracy.

What do you think of your brother Robert Jr.’s presidential candidacy? Can he hinder Biden’s re-election from the left?

«I love my brother Bob very much, he has great charisma and an extraordinary talent for public speaking. I think he believes he’s doing the right thing, and he has a long history of battling for the environment: You couldn’t swim in the Hudson River if it weren’t for him, or other rivers across the country. That said, we disagree on key issues: the pandemic, access to vaccines, support for Ukraine and democracy, to name a few. I support President Biden because he has achieved extraordinary results and is doing great things for the country ».

For example?

«It was one of the best of the last century. When he entered the White House he had to face unprecedented crises: the economic one, the environmental one, that of social justice, that of the pandemic. And he did it: in the United States there has never been as much employment as there is now, he has revived the economy, the pandemic has been overcome even if it is not over, he has had the most important infrastructure law approved by the National Highways Act of 1956 and those to reduce violence due to firearms, the most effective for thirty years. And then he protected LGBTQI marriages and managed to get the whole world to support Ukraine. I could go on, but let's just say that he has done an extraordinary job and we are lucky to have him in the White House ».