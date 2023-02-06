This week, download and print an icebreaker activity for your first beginner lesson: my first primer!



I had this activity ready for more than 2 years! Now is the time to publish it.

What is this ? In the PDF you will find a vocabulary board to be completed by your learners. The objective of this activity is simple: list the words that your learners already know at the start of their French learning or even before starting (first lesson) and fill in as many boxes as possible.

Alone or in a group, ask your learners to write the words they know in French for each letter of the alphabet. Tracks of use are available to change the rules a little!

Update: new format available for online courses

Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.