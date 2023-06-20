My first time in Fenerive-Est! -Tiasy

Going around Madagascar has always been one of my goals. For the first time in my life, I visited an unusual destination that is not talked about much in Madagascar: Fenerive-Est. Wild, natural, full of beautiful beaches, very beautiful landscapes, but also of thermal water, it is a small corner of paradise which has enormous tourist and economic potential, unfortunately untapped. I therefore tell you here my adventures in this little treasure of the Analanjirofo region, Madagascar.

11 hours on the road: more fatigue than harm

Good. I’ve been writing about travel and transport here for 7 years, and if there’s one thing that hasn’t changed: the roads in Madagascar are still bad! xD Already the destination is not four blocks away, but with the roads, it takes you forever to get there. I would have liked to go there by plane but it is not easy, since the airport is not in the locality, but rather in Sainte-Marie. Then, nothing better than the road to live the adventure, right? … (- No! Haha)

Fenerive-Est is 447.5 kilometers from Antananarivo, the capital, if you take the National Road 2 (RN2). This passes through Toamasina. For this first time, I had traveled alone on the RN2 for 8 hours – the road is also horrible, then I spent a night in Toamasina, with my best friend, and also organizer of the event through her company Business Outing, Adrienne Irma Rabemanantsoa, ​​before leaving for Fenerive-Est the following day. It was a Friday when we left for Fenerive.

Adrienne Irma Rabemanantsoa, ​​trip organizer, founder of Business Outing and my best friend, me, on the beach at La Piscine. cc: A friend

Once at the bus station, I realized that I was in Madagascar, the land of “easy”. Receivers screaming everywhere, cars that make you think they’re going to disassemble and break down at any moment, people who take your bags and force you to get into their taxi-brousses, street vendors… Ah, that on the other hand, I’ll never get used to!

The lady who was with us and who was the “adult on duty” ordered us to stay in the bajaj until she found a taxi-brousse. She finally found us one, and we got in, planning to pay an extra seat because we didn’t want to be squeezed in like sardines until the finish, the seats being planned for 4 per seat.

Except that here, just after an hour’s drive, the right door and the tire of our taxi-brousse e are detached and we had to wait for a new car… These cars can be dismantled at any time I tell you!

The taxi-brousse which was to take us to Fenerive-Est. Cc: Tiasy

We arrived at 8:30 p.m. in Fenerive-Est, if we were to arrive at 6 p.m., completely tired. Fortunately, there was more fatigue than harm, and I was looking forward to a good night’s sleep in my beautiful bed, in my beautiful room at the Black Star. It was the name of the hotel where we were staying.

Fenerive-Est: untapped potential

A surprising thing in Fenerive-Est: there are not yet any large luxury hotels. Most hotels are rated between one and star. Otherwise, you have plenty of bungalows and guesthouses, which are cheap and of good quality.

The hotel we were staying in was among the best in town, so you can imagine the potential to be tapped.

As for the beaches, these are among the most beautiful I have seen, in Madagascar as in the world. I will rank them third of those I have seen, after Nosy Be and Mahajanga. Yes, I prefer the beaches of Fenerive-Est to those of Foulpointe. They are clean, calm, with paradisiacal landscapes, there are not many people, and the water is just very good. The only small problem: they are all quite far from the city, and the roads are not the most accessible. We visited three different beaches during our stay: Sahorana Beach, the one they call “La Piscine”, and Lakato Beach.

In Lakato, you can admire the meeting of the sea and fresh water. And the sand is just beautiful. It was my favorite beach. In addition, it is the beach where the fishermen of the city do their activities, so you can admire the “canoe”(1) as well as the big crabs, eels, molluscs, etc., that they have just caught, and even take pictures.

The beach of Lakato. cc: Sister

In general, the city is quite quiet. There isn’t much, apart from restaurants, a few karaokes and a few discos.

Lack of commitment and will

In any case, the tourist and economic potential is there. What is missing, in my opinion, is the commitment and the will of the political leaders, but also of the population.

Indeed, apart from the mind of the “easy”which is also a mind set that I notice in several other Provinces, the inhabitants of Fenerive-Est lack professionalism and awareness of responsibility. For example, when you ask locals to help you, they accept, and then, on D-day, they don’t come, don’t apologize, and if you don’t call them, they will hide where they are. And it happened several times. I also suspect that they don’t know how to say no when asked for services or benefits. Which is unfortunately a cultural problem on the Big Island.

Otherwise, in terms of weather, like all the localities in the North-East, Fenerive allows sun and rain to alternate, with an ambient temperature between 24 and 30°C. Not warm enough for me, who is super chilly by nature, but for holidaymakers with a normal system, it’s the ideal temperature for swimming and sunbathing.

As for the cost of living, it’s also about the same as in Toamasina. A bajaj ride costs between 1,000 and 1,500 Ariary in town, and between 2,000 and 3,000 if you go a little further. Restaurant dishes vary between 3,000 and 20,000 Ariary, from “rice and side dishes” (2) for pizzas, mine-sao, tacos, etc…

In any case, if you ask me which city I prefer in the East of Madagascar, I will say Fenerive, from now on. Our dear President wanted so much to transform Toamasina into Miami, when there was a real Miami right next door!

By the way, I’m leaving for this little paradise in three days, with my team at the digital agency that I created: Book News Madagascar. We are going to give digital training there and also take a few vacations. If you want to come with us, you can contact me directly. Or if you want to travel anywhere else. Indeed, I am in the process of converting myself into tourism and travel counseling. You will know much more very soon.

(1) “lakana”: term used for Malagasy artisanal canoes

(2) “vary sy laoka”: derived from the combination of two Malagasy terms: “vary”, to designate rice, and “laoka”, to designate the second essential element in traditional Malagasy cuisine, such as le fish, poultry, zebu, beef or pork meats, and many others)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

