This Monday, February 27, 2023, my grandmother left. She made her last trip, leaving us bruised. Mama Alice breathed her last at Douala General Hospital and that bloody cancer is the cause.

My grandmother left. She was in a lot of pain…that filthy cancer had eaten away at her for a long time and the doctors told us they couldn’t do anything more for her…

So, she told us that it would be useless for her to fight more…

The pain is deep

To lose a paternal grandmother is to lose a part of oneself, a second mother, a part of one’s life, of one’s childhood…

Losing a grandmother is a reminder of our vulnerability, even the strongest among us.

Once again, Cancer won.

Once again, death struck.

After leaving us some respite.

Life, this poisoned gift

Life can be cruel! After snatching my little daddy from me, she has just taken my grandmother from me. I am so sad. Currently, I can only tell you never to be alone, never save yourself in the benefits you can do.

Mother Thérésa is no more… my grandmother Alice is no more. I don’t know how we’re going to console my other cousins, let alone his sisters and his co-wives.

Mama Alice as we liked to call her was one of my grandfather’s wives Sa majesté Temdemna Fondjo Mauricealso deceased there is 11 ans. She sat in the Cameroonian parliament several times, mama Alice was a member of parliament at one time. Our holidays in the village were full of promise, walks and laughter with her. She knew how to stuff us with the good things of the village each time she passed through town.

What will happen now that she has left us? We are certainly adults for the most part but all that leaves me with an unpleasant feeling of uselessness…. would life therefore be a poisoned gift?

So God gives us a good life, loving people to take them away from us again? I am so sad. Mama Alice was buried early Tuesday morning in one of my uncle’s plots. Because the remains of a queen mother in Bamileke country follows the same process as that of the king. My pain is great… The official burial will be scheduled later as evidenced by this press release of the new king of Fotouni, successor to my grandfather.

C: Fotouni Upper Chieftaincy

Life is beautiful and ugly.

At the moment, I am looking for the one who created the cancer.

It is abused !