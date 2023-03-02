The happiness. Pleasant and positive feeling. Feeling of inner peace, contentment and satisfaction. And feeling of joieeuphoria, mental physical well-being.

The happiness. Sensation that eight billion people try to describe. It is so brief, so ephemeral that you have to know how to live it, seize it in the present moment. And afterwards, we no longer have the right words to describe it.

I tried to define it. And let’s even say that at the present moment when I’m writing to you, I don’t yet have a suitable definition of this word: happiness.One thing is certain, happiness is there, in the present. I lived it. It was within reach and all of a sudden I felt comfortable.

Set the happiness strange thing isn’t it? And yet, this time, I decided to go for it.

My philosophy

The happiness. I feel it and I live it in a thousand and one ways. I felt it differently in different situations. This feeling of fullness and pleasure that comes overwhelms me all of a sudden. It’s a emotion important that feeds my whole physical and mental being.

This feeling of gratitude and recognition that I have for the things in life. I try to nourish it with moments of gratitude and kindness towards myself and towards others.

The happiness, it has been theorized and conceptualized so much. He was assigned rules, conditions in order to obtain it, but I think he is just natural. It just comes and comes and fills you up all of a sudden. As a human, I tried to seek happiness. And like everyone else, I theorize about happiness. I tried to set up rules in order to grasp it, to live it. But alas, I still feel like I’m missing out.

And so I tried to live it in another way. I tried to think of it differently. I listen to music, I take advantage of this pleasant feeling that my bookish escapes give me. Every time I think about it. The child’s innocent smile on his mother’s back. My ideas, my designs, my overflowing imagination. And all this feeling that my dream moments give me. I build beautiful stories in my head.

And whenever I feel it, in the warmth of fullness, I try to share it with loved ones. I enjoy it aplenty and how long should it stay there? Actually I don’t care.

The happiness is something we all seek. It is a positive and contented state of mind that makes us feel like we are living a meaningful and satisfying life. But how can we achieve this happiness coveted? It may seem obvious, but we often spend our time doing things that do not bring us satisfaction. Take the time to think about what really makes you happy and do it!