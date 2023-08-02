My Louvre is the new book by Editora Senac – MONDO MODA

Editora Senac São Paulo launches the book My Louvre – 21 works to frame. With texts by Charles Delaville on the back of each work, the publication brings together a selection of genre works, portraits and landscapes that are part of the museum’s collection. The book’s foreword is by Dominique de Font-Réaulx, director of interpretation and cultural programs at the Louvre.

The differential of Meu Louvre is that its pages, printed on high quality sheets, can be highlighted, framed and exposed. In other words, the book allows both contemplation and acquisition of knowledge about the works, as well as allowing them to be framed, forming collections and private exhibitions in each reader’s home.

1516 Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci @ disclosure

There are 21 prints with works by masters such as Leonardo da Vinci, Eugène Delacroix, Sandro Botticelli, Hieronymus Bosch, Caravaggio, Jean-Auguste Dominique Ingres and Jacques-Louis David.

Price: BRL 80.00

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

