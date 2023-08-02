Home » My Louvre is the new book by Editora Senac – MONDO MODA
World

My Louvre is the new book by Editora Senac – MONDO MODA

by admin
My Louvre is the new book by Editora Senac – MONDO MODA

Editora Senac São Paulo launches the book My Louvre – 21 works to frame. With texts by Charles Delaville on the back of each work, the publication brings together a selection of genre works, portraits and landscapes that are part of the museum’s collection. The book’s foreword is by Dominique de Font-Réaulx, director of interpretation and cultural programs at the Louvre.
The differential of Meu Louvre is that its pages, printed on high quality sheets, can be highlighted, framed and exposed. In other words, the book allows both contemplation and acquisition of knowledge about the works, as well as allowing them to be framed, forming collections and private exhibitions in each reader’s home.

1516 Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci @ disclosure

There are 21 prints with works by masters such as Leonardo da Vinci, Eugène Delacroix, Sandro Botticelli, Hieronymus Bosch, Caravaggio, Jean-Auguste Dominique Ingres and Jacques-Louis David.
Price: BRL 80.00

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

See also  Victoria's Secret changes face: after the "angels" here are the testimonials involved

You may also like

Udinese – Today we return to work on...

Pablo’s Testimony of Faith: A Spanish Youth’s Letter...

Udinese Market – Pafundi extension coming soon /...

A man in Belgrade is selling a room...

Manhunt Underway for Uruguayan Drug Trafficker Sebastián Marset...

Interest rate growth in Europe | Info

Iran’s IRGC Holds Military Exercises to Defend Disputed...

Usa, outing by bicycle for Joe Biden –...

The sunbathing bear that looked like a human...

The government of Senegal has blocked access to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy