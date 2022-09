A few days ago I received an invitation: “Dear Elena Stancanelli, Italy will be the guest of honor at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), scheduled from 2 to 13 November 2022. Capital of the emirate of the same name, located a few kilometers away from Dubai, Sharjah is also considered the cultural capital of the United Arab Emirates and this fair is the most important event for the promotion of books and reading in the Arab world.