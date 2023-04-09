Home World “My son died in Tel Aviv. At the airport I told him Alessandro but where are you going, don’t leave”
World

“My son died in Tel Aviv. At the airport I told him Alessandro but where are you going, don’t leave”

by admin
“My son died in Tel Aviv. At the airport I told him Alessandro but where are you going, don’t leave”

“Where the hell are you going?”. Alessandro Parisi he joked with his mother on his way to the airport. But the weekend at Tel Aviv it had been planned for some time. Seven friends ready to spend the holidays together. Almost all young career lawyers. Two of them left Rome on Thursday, Alessandro and four others on Friday. They had arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in the afternoon. The first stop at the hotel.

See also  Affected by the subtropical high and the peripheral circulation of typhoon "Xuanlannuo", the weather in Guangdong continues to be fine and hot - Teller Report

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 09 April...

China Southern Airlines will implement the Guangzhou-Bangkok Don...

Stanija Dobrojević snapped at Sanja Marinković in the...

Nikola Jokić injured and went to the locker...

Taiwan, China encircles the island with a maxi-military...

the winning numbers and the jackpot

Bakhmut situation still unclear Wagner leader admits loss...

Saudi Arabia Iran diplomacy | Info

Moderna: the first cancer vaccines by 2030

A boat full of migrants sinks off Tunisia:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy