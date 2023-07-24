My unforgettable day in Mengong ~ Badalfohmoh

On the occasion of the 2nd edition of the BIA So Mengong festival, which started a week earlier, I went there and spent an unforgettable day there. It was yesterday, July 21, 2023. I talk about it in this article, so hang on tight!

And here I am again in the regions of our beautiful country. Leaving Yaoundé this morning of July 21, I arrived in MENGONG, a locality located 30 km from Ebolowa in southern Cameroon.

C: Badal Fohmoh

The village is no stranger to me because I have already been there 3 times before. Went down to the market, quick, I’m looking for a corner and I’m calling Jacques Kisito Ndongo, my focal point to collect my badge. But I have a problem, Jacques is late. Everyone around me is talking about the first game of the day, it’s about to start. I decide to take a look…

As soon as I arrived, Jacques called me back and I found him in town to pick up my badge. The day can start.

C: Badal Fohmoh

Between photography shooting workshop, football matches, traditional dance competition and evening in the village, there was plenty to keep me busy. But let’s start with the workshop…

THE PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP

It’s 10am, I’m going to the town hall to attend the photography workshop. Very happy to know that it is held by an uncle who is an expert in photography, Max Mbakop. We know each other from Douala. Looking surprised but smiling, Max certainly wonders what I’m doing here. I smile back at him and find the other participants. There are about seven of us, which makes for a diversity of profiles (hunters, teachers, shopkeepers, facilitators), with a common objective: learn to take beautiful photos, the ones that speak.

Max and me, at the end of workshop C: Yvan Ondoua

First of all, you have to define your photographic style, take into account the direction of the gaze before taking a photo, ask yourself the questions: for whom the photo is taken, how and with what intention. The intention here is nothing but knowledge of the subject. And because the photo is a language, you must always focus before taking it because it allows you to make a good framing. All this after having defined its angle of view. Of course, we did a little practice before going our separate ways.

Example shot, clear foreground and blurred second. C: Badal Fohmoh

Between the town hall and the Cocam stadium, there is about 1 km to go. I did it with Yvan Ondouachain manager of the Nkul-ayong community radio station, 96.1 on frequency. We talked about blogging, Mondoblogeditorial line, content, podcast, Fact-checking, Cameroon Bloggers Association (ABC) … Despite this interesting talk, I still had my head elsewhere for good reason, with an empty stomach. Yvan offers to take a break in the festival village, to eat locally. Here, people eat a lot of bushmeat. I did that too.

Pounded plantain and antelope broth C: Yvan Ondoua

FOOTBALL MATCHES

The Soccer Tournament To Mirei Gracia belinga is a set of matches for brotherhood, this is the spirit of Sangulu.

C: Badal Fohmoh

On the program for this day, tempting encounters. The large audience adds rhythm and intensity. Some shout the names of their favorite players while others take themselves for coaches. Some even predict the final score. At the end of the day, 14 goals shook the nets of the Cocam stadium in Mengong.

C: Badal Fohmoh

TRADITIONAL DANCE COMPETITION

A festival is also a time when all age groups come together. Everyone benefits, children, young people, teenagers, old people… It is 6:30 p.m. in the village of the festival, everyone is there for the big traditional dance competition. All local efforts are combined to enhance the image of this festival, which once again confirms that culture is a real asset for unity and sustainable development. The different groups are already rehearsing.

On the program, 8 groups compete. The competition was a beautiful moment of symbiosis, everyone did not fail to shout, to do a few dance steps or to form small groups to appreciate their favorite finalist. It was so beautiful. This kind of moment cannot be explained, it is lived, everything is felt… In the end, the group Megane of Mengong remains unbeatable. Winner last year, he again won first place by winning the prize of CFAF 50,000.

Le groupe Mégane de Mengong C: Festival Bi SonMengong

The dynamic women of Doungou come in 2nd position with 30,000 F CFA and Otubaka from Emanevam 3rd with 20,000 F CFA.

Dynamic Women of Doungou C: BIA So Mengong Festival

As a reminder, the festival « BIA So Mengong » is an initiative of Belinga Foundation. It signifies “we are from Mengong”. And so, one of the criteria was the dancewear. Then, the instruments, the musical lyrics, the rhythms, the choreographies, and finally, the originality.

For the umpteenth time in a row, I would like to take my hat off to the couple belinga for his very remarkable and encouraging work in Mengong District. Cheer !

Thus ended an intense day full of emotions, (re) discoveries, sympathy and learning. As shown in the image below, A Ne AJÔ ZA’ANE ABUI (it’s your business, come many).

C: Badal Fohmoh

We’ll talk again shortly. But in the meantime, take care of yourself!

With all my love !

Badal

C: Badal Fohmoh

