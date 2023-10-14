My village and the railway network forge a timeless friendship… ~ Tambour des villages

In the city ? I’ve never been there. I love my village very much and, what’s more, I am still young and dependent on my parents. So they are the ones who make the decisions. I study and learn a lot of things. For example, I live in the village of Mpoyi-Mesu, a locality in the Bakwa-Tshilundu group, in the Dibaya territory, Kasai Central province. You see ? I know how to locate my village. In fact, did you know that my village is located along the railway line, just like many other villages in the region? It’s true that I don’t often see passenger trains passing by, but I sometimes see freight trains that continue to run.

A freight train leaving the town of Kananga towards Greater Katanga

The elderly people of my village, whom we call “patriarchs”, often tell us that there was a time when this railway line was very busy. The transportation of people and goods was simple and easy. This railway line in front of my village starts from the town of Kananga, the capital of our province, and heads towards the town of Mwene-Ditu to greater Katanga.

Derailment of a freight train in the village of Mpoyi-Mesu

I am sad to see that the trains no longer pass regularly. It is said that at the time when this was the case, the economy of our region was flourishing. Transportation of our products to major cities was easy and efficient, which encouraged the development of many villages along the railway line. Today, the large villages in our region are station villages which reached their peak in the past. The stations are mostly closed or abandoned. It is more difficult today to reach cities, either alone or with goods, because the roads have not yet been built. Every day I rarely see the rails, because they are right next to my house and we often play there. These rails are also in an advanced state of disrepair. The rare freight trains that pass there often encounter challenges, including derailments. What I love when this happens is seeing new people. Yes, on freight trains there are also passengers who join them. So, while waiting for help to come and repair their train, we sympathize. They talk to me about the city and I tell them about life in the village.

Families, including some children, frequently travel at a young age on freight trains in uncomfortable conditions.

The old freight train carriage used here as a shelter for passengers on their long journeys. However, this shelter is open-air, exposing passengers to the elements such as sun and rain. In the image, you can also see the huts of Mpoyi Mesu village in the background.

In my village, there have already been about two derailments this year. People in my village say that elections will be held in December this year and this time we must vote useful to elect useful leaders who can rehabilitate the railway network.

Mpoyi Mesu Village: In these photos, we can see the rails with the old iron bars which were replaced following a derailment. On the other hand, we closely observe the rim of a recently derailed train.

You know, my village is synonymous with calm and tranquility. We breathe fresh air there thanks to the surrounding biodiversity. Yes, we have forests, agricultural fields and people generally live in harmony, with a strong sense of community. If you pass by here one day, you will surely agree with me.

READ ALSO In the DRC, traditional villages are hidden gems

Share this: Facebook

X

