My wooden language – In other words

To write here is to assume a word that always escapes me a little. The proof: some time ago, a post posted here found itself shared, not only everywhere in the kingdom, but as far as Lebanon and in different corners of Africa.

As a result, as much out of respect for those of my readers who read me outside the 108 km² of the municipality of Stoumont, as out of reserve vis-à-vis a platform which is not intended to become a propaganda medium, I am very often careful not to mention here subjects that only interest my fellow citizens.

But sometimes, events happen in this little corner of Belgium which, I believe, deserve to go beyond municipal borders. I believe that yesterday, one of these events occurred. And then to admit it frankly, I am rather proud. So let me tell you.

Tanguy Wera CCO

We’re going to destroy the forest!

It was already a few weeks that it was in the pipes: the municipal authorities are preparing to cut wood. Lots of wood!

For a municipality whose forest heritage represents, historically, one of the sources of revenue, there is nothing really surprising about this. Of the 1388 hectares of communal forest, a large part is dedicated to silvicultural exploitation. It’s a fairly common cycle: we plant species suitable for giving exploitable wood, in construction or as a source of energy and when the agents of the Nature and Forest department judge that they have reached maturity, we exploit them, before replanting and setting off again for a ride. Basically, the forest, seen from this angle, follows the same cycles as agriculture… a little slower, but what do you want? An oak tree does not grow at the same speed as a beet or a sunflower.

We are going to cut wood and there is, let’s face it, nothing exceptional or scandalous. The reason is simple: the wood in question, planted between 1932 and 1965, is getting old enough to go to the sawmill. At the sawmill because it’s essentially about spruces, and that’s where the story becomes, at the same time as it remains terribly banal, extremely interesting.

Tanguy Wera – CCO

Spruces

The spruces in the Ardennes are like chickens or cows on a farm: you expect to see them as soon as you turn your head. No wonder: they represent 64% of the wooded area. That is the reality that we know today and which cleverly deceives us. In reality, these trees do not have 2 centuries of presence on our land! No spruces in the forests of Ambiorix. No more spruces for Charlemagne and not a single one either to rebuild the cathedral destroyed by the people of Liège in 1794. Go back before the birth of Victor Hugo and you will not see more spruces in the Ardennes than Apple Store or scooters electrical.

Spruces were sought in Scandinavia, in the Alps and even more probably in Romania because they grew quickly, adapted well to poor soils and cold climates in regions deemed uncultivated. Well, let’s admit it straight away, the monoculture of these conifers, from a biodiversity point of view, is not a panacea. Let’s not condemn our ancestors for this choice, they didn’t really have an International Union for the Conservation of Nature to remind them of the interest of safeguarding a little variety, but today, knowing what we knows, we would be very stupid to continue to extend the establishment of the conifer.

Steven Kamenar – Unsplash – CCO

And then there is something else, it is that if they were welcome in the climates that we experienced between 1800 and 2000, the spruces look much less good in a Belgium at + 1.5 ° or + 2°. Droughts and heat waves? They don’t support. Storms and high winds? They fall like giant mikados. Sweet winter ? They are attacked by bark beetles and other xylophagous insects ready to settle under their bark, condemning them to a death all the more certain as the dry summers deprive them of the strength to defend themselves. Do you see the blackboard.

Are we wiping the slate clean?

So we may (rarely) find him charming, in this picture, it seems almost undeniable that we will have to put an end to it. If it was for the worse, we could cry like the disappearance of the Javan tiger or the Mexican grizzly bear, but I have a feeling it’s for the best.

Grant de Clerk – CCO

Because we know with certainty that, as nature abhors a vacuum, it always manages to recolonize areas cleared by the exploitation of spruces. This is where the story becomes beautiful. The agents of Life Vallées Ardennaises, a project led by Wallonia and the European Commission, came to the town and proposed to set aside 27 hectares among these deforested areas and another 5 hectares in “conservation islands”. Concretely ? The municipality undertakes, after exploitation of the conifers, to cease all silvicultural intervention on the sites.

Nature as architect

No more large-scale planting, no more drainage, removal of dead wood, clearings… We let nature manage the space as it sees fit.

It does a hell of a blow to the ego of sapiens sapiens, long convinced that for the world to turn around, it was essential that his hand intervene. Cultivating the useless, it rusts the habits taken to organize forests that meet our economic, tourist, aesthetic requirements. So just to learn humility, it’s probably worth choosing not to intervene.

Crystal ball

First will come the birches. They are always the first to arrive, as surely as weeds appear in a freshly turned vegetable patch. Then little by little, the steep, humid and cold Ardennes shores facing north will see the return of maples, lime trees, ashes, mountain elms, which are so rare today. In the undergrowth, hazelnut trees and hornbeams will make their way. On the ground, ferns and mosses will cover the rocky outcrops. Elsewhere, an acid-loving beech-oak forest will settle down. We wish them to be able to cope with the climatic disturbances that are sent to them with greenhouse gases. No one escapes it anyway, but above all let’s agree on the fact that whatever happens, we are not necessarily the smartest or the best inspired when it comes to managing a natural ecosystem.

CC BY-NC-ND Bruno Monginoux www.photo-paysage.com www.landscape-photo.net

Convention

Last night, we decided to conserve, restore, stop managing 32 hectares of forest. It was not won, the old reflexes of exploitation and the lure of profit were heard one last time and then were led out by a democratic majority. We validated an agreement that bound us for 30 years, probably for much more.

It doesn’t happen every day and I’ll tell you in all honesty: I’m proud to be part of the team that took this path.