In Myanmar, the military junta has announced the release of about six thousand prisoners, including 4 foreigners. It is an Australian academic, Sean Turnellformer adviser to the icon of democracy Aung San Suu Kyia Japanese director, Toru Kubotathe former British ambassador, Vicky Bowmanand an American, Kyaw Htay Oo. The move is part of a broad amnesty for prisoners to mark National Victory Day.