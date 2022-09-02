Home World Myanmar, another 3 years in prison for Aung San Suun Kyi
World

Myanmar, another 3 years in prison for Aung San Suun Kyi

by admin
Myanmar, another 3 years in prison for Aung San Suun Kyi

A Myanmar military junta-controlled court sentenced Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to three more years in prison for election fraud, according to a source familiar with the proceedings that take place behind closed doors and in which Suu Kyi’s lawyers are not authorized to speak to the media. The Burmese activist and politician has been in solitary confinement in the capital Naypyidaw since June after being placed under house arrest following the February 2021 military coup. She was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison for corruption, incitement and violation. of the Covid-19 regulations.

Myanmar has been in political turmoil since the coup on February 1, 2021. The army is cracking down on protests, civil disobedience movements and armed resistance from anti-junta militias seeking to overthrow the military government by force. According to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, which documents killings and human rights violations, at least 2,250 people have been killed and more than 15,000 arrested since the coup.

See also  Elections in Germany 2021, the candidates, the electoral law and what the polls say

You may also like

Argentina in the streets for Cristina Kirchner after...

The 2022 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair will...

Myanmar, Nobel laureate San Suu Kyi sentenced to...

Typhoon “Xuanlannuo” will affect more rainfall in eastern...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China is willing to...

Forum Ambrosetti at the start. Zelensky on videoconference:...

The new crown leads to the second consecutive...

Catastrophe floods, the appeal of the ambassador of...

NASA moves ahead with Artmemis I lunar rocket...

Argentina, man points gun at vice president Kirchner:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy