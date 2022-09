TIANJIN – Another three years in prison, “with forced labor”, for Aung San Suu Kyi. The accusation this time for the former Burmese leader Nobel Peace Prize winner is that of electoral fraud on the occasion of the vote two years ago, elections won by his party (the National League for Democracy) hands down. Today is the fifth sentence against the Lady, which is in addition to the 17 years in prison that she has already served since in February last year the military regained power with a coup.