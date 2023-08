Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi was pardoned: state media reported it. Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in prison since she was ousted in a military coup in 2021, was pardoned under a junta amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners during Buddhist Lent. “The chairman of the State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, sentenced by the competent courts”, report the media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook