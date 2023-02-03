Home World Myanmar, coup plotters extend martial law to 30 cities
by admin
NAYPIYDAW – The Burmese military junta has extended martial law, already applied in various areas of the former capital Rangoon, to more than thirty cities, following the fighting that took place with rebel groups. The official press reported it. The military regime, which seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021, announced the imposition of martial law in 37 municipalities in eight of the country’s 14 regions and states.

