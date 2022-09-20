NAYPYDAW – Military junta helicopters hit a school in north-central Myanmar, killing at least 13 people, including seven children. This was reported by an administrator of the institute and a humanitarian worker, writes the Guardian online.

The administrator of the Mar Mar school said she was trying to take the students to a safe hiding place when, last Friday, two of the four Mi-35 government helicopters that rose north of the village of Let Yet Kone in Tabayin, about 110 km northwest of Mandalay, they started firing machine guns and heavier weapons at the school.

