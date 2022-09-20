Home World Myanmar, helicopters of the military in power fire on a school: 7 children killed in a village
World

Myanmar, helicopters of the military in power fire on a school: 7 children killed in a village

by admin
Myanmar, helicopters of the military in power fire on a school: 7 children killed in a village

NAYPYDAW – Military junta helicopters hit a school in north-central Myanmar, killing at least 13 people, including seven children. This was reported by an administrator of the institute and a humanitarian worker, writes the Guardian online.

The administrator of the Mar Mar school said she was trying to take the students to a safe hiding place when, last Friday, two of the four Mi-35 government helicopters that rose north of the village of Let Yet Kone in Tabayin, about 110 km northwest of Mandalay, they started firing machine guns and heavier weapons at the school.

Myanmar, another three years in prison and forced labor for Aung San Suu Kyi

by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

Myanmar, data of dissidents handed over to coup generals. Norway wonders about its telecommunications giant

by Raimondo Bultrini

See also  Foreign media: Ukrainian government troops shelled 6 residential areas in eastern Ukraine, EU representatives condemned – yqqlm

You may also like

Zao Caijing丨Guiyang notified the major traffic accident of...

Equatorial Guinea abolishes the death penalty

FBI investigates “GTA6” leaker hacking Rockstar and Uber...

Ukraine latest news. Guterres (UN): The world is...

UN, today the meeting of leaders at the...

Draghi awarded as World Statesman: “No ambiguity with...

Hacking caused game leaks Take-Two and Rockstar are...

Draghi in New York: “Russia return to the...

The public open day of the China-ASEAN Expo...

Queen Elizabeth royal leaders presidents funeral

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy