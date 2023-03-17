Home World Myanmar, massacre in a monastery: 22 dead. The opposition: cold-blooded massacre of the military
World

Myanmar, massacre in a monastery: 22 dead. The opposition: cold-blooded massacre of the military

BEIJING – Another massacre of civilians. At least 22 dead, including three Buddhist monks, in a monastery in Myanmar, in the Shan, in the south of the country. The coup junta in power and the rebels accuse each other.

A military spokesman said the troops had been involved in clashes with rebel fighters in the Pinlaung region, “but did not harm any civilians”.

