12
BEIJING – Another massacre of civilians. At least 22 dead, including three Buddhist monks, in a monastery in Myanmar, in the Shan, in the south of the country. The coup junta in power and the rebels accuse each other.
A military spokesman said the troops had been involved in clashes with rebel fighters in the Pinlaung region, “but did not harm any civilians”.
See also Off to the summit of the democracies of Biden, the wrath of China excluded: "A manipulation, fuels the climate of the cold war"