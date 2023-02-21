Home World Mysterious object in Japan | Magazine
World

Mysterious object in Japan | Magazine

by admin
Mysterious object in Japan | Magazine

Japanese police are investigating a large round object that washed up in the sea near the city of Hamamatsu. The authorities are concerned that it is not some kind of mine.

Source: TV Asahi News/Twitter

Due to the mysterious ball, the beach in Shizuoka Prefecture is fenced off and access is prohibited.

According to the media, the ball is one and a half meters in diameter and is most likely made of iron because rust is visible on the surface.

The ball was thrown onto the beach by the sea, and on both sides there are handles for catching.

Police cordoned off an area 200 meters in diameter around the facility and called in the Japanese military to send someone to inspect.

(RTS)

See also  Moscow halves the fleet in the Mediterranean

You may also like

Fallen Dynasty, Soul Hackers 2 e F1 22

Zelensky against Berlusconi: “Nobody bombed his house or...

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Turkish Ministry of...

The second edition of the Bilbao Damba Festival...

What are the missiles that Meloni promised Kiev

Bećirović requested an evaluation of the constitutionality of...

Marconi, Nedelcearu and Valente work separately

asked for the trial of 42 bosses and...

Let’s go wild with Banana Splits!

Rossella Gentile: invitation to the Italian manga.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy