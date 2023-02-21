Japanese police are investigating a large round object that washed up in the sea near the city of Hamamatsu. The authorities are concerned that it is not some kind of mine.

Due to the mysterious ball, the beach in Shizuoka Prefecture is fenced off and access is prohibited.

According to the media, the ball is one and a half meters in diameter and is most likely made of iron because rust is visible on the surface.

The ball was thrown onto the beach by the sea, and on both sides there are handles for catching.

Police cordoned off an area 200 meters in diameter around the facility and called in the Japanese military to send someone to inspect.

