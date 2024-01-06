Nacho Vegas, review of Canciones Inexplicables 2001-2009

The Limbo Starr label wants to give an additional twist to that compact title “Inexplicable Songs 2001-2007” (Limbo Starr, 08) with which, fifteen years ago, the stage of Nacho Vegas under the protection of the Madrid team. The result is “Inexplicable Songs 2001-2009” (Limbo Starr, 23), double vinyl with a total of seventeen pieces selected from the Asturian’s first stage – that summarized in four LPs and a good number of additional legendary EPs – which (taking certain licenses and personal preferences) could be classified as the classic era and perhaps also the most exciting and even representative of the artistic spirit of the Gijón native.

Eight years of extraordinary creative incontinence to define the profile of the vocalist, with the influence of Leonard Cohen, Will Oldham, Nick Cave, the filmmaker David Lynch, Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt and (above all) Nick Drake crystallizing in a series of songs of exciting, evocative and inspired lyrics, which confirmed its author as one of the most specific creators of that scene coinciding with the turn of the century. This reference is a retrospective as exciting as it is overwhelming, given the depth and depth of the selected pieces, capable of also referring with powerful precision to those years in which they were launched, when each new reference with the artist’s unmistakable signature was welcomed. with religious veneration.

Since then, Nacho Vegas has continued his career with elegance and coherence, publishing great works and consolidating his position as untouchable when it comes to quality and songs endowed with identical doses of meaning and sensitivity. But it would be frivolous to relativize his initial movements and a series of latent themes since then under the skin of his original followers. Whether they are those that motivate tears from pure emotion (“Eight and a Half”, “Palace Song #7”, “In the Mortal Thirst”, “The Angel Simón”), they opt for a narrative of stark realism (“Die or Kill”, “In the Garden of Sleeping Vela”, “Seronda”), or even incite a strange toast to heaven (“The man who almost met Michi Panero”, “Farewell, Miss Carousel”, “Dry Martini, SA”).

One and the other came over the course of just a decade that marked an indispensable musician to understand part of our scene, that located between the cultivated singer-songwriter with a vocation as a cursed poet and indie-folk. “Inexplicable Songs 2001-2009” It is accompanied by a text by Paco Loco and some iconic photos of the former Manta Ray, and is, in short, a priceless reminder of everything that Nacho Vegas meant to those of us who were dazzled by its premiere. “Inexplicable Acts” (Limbo Starr, 01). A specific faith was then born around that guy on the cover who suggested an intermediate state between happiness and nostalgia, in a gesture that turned out to be a faithful portrait of his own work.

