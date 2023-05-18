Home » Nacon announces the Overpass 2 off-road racer
Nacon announces the Overpass 2 off-road racer

Nacon announced the development of Overpass 2new off-road racing game coming on October 19th and developed by the Belgian studio Neopica. The game will offer us races on dirt tracks aboard the wheel of officially licensed ATV and UTV vehicles and is developed in Unreal Engine 5.

Overpass 2 will offer a wide variety of content with 37 vehicles in three different categories, five environments, 31 circuits and different race modes, including an in-depth career mode. We leave you following the announcement trailer.

