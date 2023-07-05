Nada Surf and Porridge Radio join Noites do Porto

The concert cycle Porto Nights 2023 reveals the names of two new international bands that have joined their lineup. swim surfing y Porridge Radio are incorporated into the new edition of the concert cycle, which will be held in A Coruña from September 19 to 24.

For a whole week, the Battery dock and the city’s concert halls will host a series of unique live performances, which stand out for the stylistic diversity of their programming. These confirmations, whose live performances will take place in the mythical Garufa Roomjoin the bands and soloists announced in recent weeks: Deluxe, Sen Senra, Rodrigo Cuevas, La Plazuela y Bizarre Love Triangle.

swim surfingone of the references of the North American alternative rock scene, will be responsible for inaugurating Porto Nights 2023. They appear in NY in 1992 and, ten years and three albums later, world critics recognize their album “Let Go”, which included his smash hit “Inside Love”.

Porridge Radio is a group formed in Brighton in 2015, and their music is a mix between post-punk and indie pop. Dana Margolin She is the leader of the band and arrives in A Coruña for the first time to present, in her Solo Show, the songs from the acclaimed albums “Every Bad” y “Waterslide, Diving Boar, Ladder to the Sky”.

Tickets to attend the live shows of swim surfing y Dana Margolin They are already on sale on the online platforms www.ataquilla.com and www.ticketmaster.es. In addition, new additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Confirmed programming for this edition:

Tuesday September 19 | Opening night at Sala Garufa: Nada Surf

Wednesday September 20 | Garufa Room: Dana Margolin (Porridge Radio)

Thursday September 21 | Battery Dock: Rodrigo Cuevas + La Plazuela

Friday September 22 | Battery Spring: Deluxe + Bizarre Love Triangle

Saturday September 23 | Battery Spring: Sen Senra

For more information on the cycle, you can visit www.noitesdoporto.com or the profiles of the concert cycle on the social networks Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

