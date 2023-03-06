Singer Nada Topčagić insisted on alcohol, made the staff of a private hospital laugh

Folk singer Nada Topčagić (70) does not hide that her physical appearance deserves decades of care and beautification. In recent years, Nada regularly goes to a private clinic where she performs various anti-aging treatments that include fillers and botox, excluding surgery.

Recently, she wanted to try a laser of the latest generation, which tightens the skin of the face, chin and décolleté, but which is not completely painless. Because of this, the doctors suggested anesthesia, but the folk singer categorically refused it, looking for an alternative – alcohol.

“Nadi explained that the treatment will not last longer than 20 minutes, but that it is best for her to receive anesthesia for greater comfort. She jumped as if scalded: ‘It’s out of the question! I don’t want any needles, I can’t bear the pain'” , said a source who happened to be on the spot for the newspaper Alo.

“Everyone burst out laughing because, first of all, Nada laughed loudly and contagiously when she suggested to the doctors that they give her brandy instead of the offered anesthesia. “I’ll enjoy it more, I’ll go numb, and I won’t feel the pain,” she said, but no one took her seriously.

When they saw that she was really serious about reducing the stress with fierceness, they told her that they didn’t have it.

“So what kind of clinic are you without a drink? What if someone comes with a patient and wants to refresh himself?”, she continued persistently, but they did not the doctors answered that those who want a drink, especially alcohol, go to a coffee shop, not to a health facility“, the source said, and added that the treatment was finally done, without anesthesia.

