Rafael Nadal will drop out of the top 10 on the ATP list and this could cause him not to meet Novak Djokovic in the final of Ronal Garros.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal had to give up the “American tour” due to an injury, so we will not see him in Indian Wells and Miami this year. Nadal also withdrew from Miami last year due to injury, while he was playing in the finals in Indian Wells, so this means that he will be without 600 points on the ATP list by the end of March. This will lead to tectonic shifts since it will Nadal then drops out of the TOP10for the first time after 18 years!

Believe it or not, the last time Nadal was out of the top ten players on the planet was in April 2005, that is, since he “stepped” into this world – he hasn’t left it. Now it will inevitably happen and it could happen to him spoils the plans for the part of the season on “clay” for which he is preparing a lot…

It is well known that Rafael Nadal plays best in the “spring” part of the season when the clay tournaments are on, with an emphasis on Roland Garros, where he was the champion 14 times, but this time he could have a never-more-difficult journey precisely because of his poor position on ATP lists. In theory, Nadal could also fall “behind 13th place”, which would create a real boom in Paris provided that all the other tennis players are ready…

For example, if Novak Djokovic were to remain number one on the ATP list until the draw for Roland Garros, and there is no reason not to be, then already in the fourth round he could “run into” Rafael Nadal, if he does not enter the top 12 in the world by then. Of course, provided they are in the same part of the draw…

It would indeed be the most difficult fourth round of a grand slam ever, from the point of view of both, since surely both Djokovic and Nadal would prefer to meet in the final. Their rivalry, the greatest in the history of tennis, brought us many unforgettable matches at Roland Garros and we remember that Nadal won the final so far, while Djokovic is the only one who managed to beat Rafa twice in his “second home” in Paris – both times in the semi-finals.

“If I would like to play with Nadal? Roland Garros, the final. I think he and I would agree today, if someone guaranteed us that we would play in the final, I think we would agree. He is definitely my biggest rival, not only because the amount of matches we’ve played, it’s the most matches in the history of any rivalry. On the other hand, we’re also generationally close, we kind of grew up together through the junior tournaments. He on the other hand started scoring earlier and with Federer is the player who influenced me the most”Novak Djokovic pointed out at a recent press conference, but his wish will most likely not be fulfilled.

Let us remind you that the upcoming Roland Garros, which will be played from May 28 to June 11, will be special because Djokovic and Nadal will try to reach the 23rd Grand Slam, which is also a tennis record.

Who is the greatest tennis player of all time?

  • Novak Djokovic

    96.5%
    (193)

