Nadal called Alcaraz before the Wimbledon final | Sport

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal was the biggest supporter of his young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz before the Wimbledon final.

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final after five sets (3:2). In this way, Carlitos reached the second grand slam in his career and he became one of the youngest players who lifted the most important trophies in those years. Interestingly, his compatriot Rafael Nadal belongs to the select group that won Grand Slams before the age of 20, so it is not surprising that one of the first congratulations came from him.

Alcaraz revealed that he received “countless messages” and that one of the first came from Rafael Nadal, as he spoke just ten minutes after the young tennis player from Murcia beat his biggest rival Novak Djokovic. One could say that he was more impatient than ever, since he knew that he was several days late with his congratulations to Nolet…

“Because of whose congratulations I was the most happy? Because of Rafina, when he congratulates me I feel especially excited because he is my idol. I was also congratulated by Fernando Alonso whom I admire. I was also surprised by Will Smith, and my friend Jimmy Butler.. . There were many messages that made me excited. I wouldn’t want to forget anyone, they are great athletes, legends, artists. I also saw that Sebastijan Jatra dedicated a song to me. All that made me very happy.”said Karlos Alkarazi and confirmed that Rafa congratulated him personally, not just publicly on Instagram.

“Nadal sent me a message. He first contacted me to wish me luck in the final and I really appreciate that. That someone like him, who is my idol from childhood and still is, sends me support and happiness, to strengthen me before the most important moment of life… I really admire him”added Karlos Alkaraz speaking for “Marka” and said that Rafa told him to enjoy those moments.

Let us remind you that only Björn Borg and Boris Becker were younger when they won Wimbledon, which is enough proof of the success Alcaraz has achieved, especially if you consider that Novak Djokovic has not lost on the Central Court for ten years.

