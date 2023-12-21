Nadia Comăneci receives a considerable pension from the Romanian state

Nadia Comăneci receives, monthly, from the Romanian state, a pension in the amount of 13,149 lei, the equivalent of 2800 US dollars, writes click.ro.

The so-called “Montreal Goddess” lives in the United States with her husband, Bart Conner, and their son, Dylan Paul.

Nadia Comăneci is rewarded monthly, for her special sports merits, with a pension worth 13,149 lei, the equivalent of 2,800 US dollars. Nadia has five Olympic gold medals in her record, at the 1976 and 1980 Olympic Games, to which are added two world titles, nine European titles, plus numerous other silver and bronze medals.

