Nadia Sheikh will present her new EP in our country this month

On September 22, the last work of Nadia Sheikhtitled “Neverending Trial”. The EP is produced by Joe Cross and consists of six songs that talk about heartbreak, anxiety and depression. The artist has grown a lot in recent years, especially on the British scene since she opened for Stereophonics in 2020. This year he has already played on important stages in the United Kingdom such as Glastonbury.

In Spain it will be in Castellón (October 21, Because; Pro Weekend), Zaragoza (October 22, Rock&Blues) y Madrid (October 26, Hangar 48; Young Radar). The links to purchase tickets are available on the official website of the artist.

