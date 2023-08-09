Nagasaki Marks 78th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing Amidst Strom

Nagasaki: The 78th anniversary of the nuclear explosion was held in a storm

September 8, 2023

Nagasaki, Japan commemorated the 78th anniversary of the atomic bomb explosion amidst a tropical storm. This year, the city scaled back its commemoration due to the threat of the storm. The annual ceremony, which remembers the lives lost in the attack, was forced to be held indoors for the first time since 1963. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unable to attend due to the storm.

Nagasaki is the second and last city to be hit by an atomic bomb in human history, following the bombing of Hiroshima. On August 9, 1945, the U.S. military dropped an atomic bomb codenamed “Fat Man” on Nagasaki, just three days after the bombing of Hiroshima. The bombings resulted in the deaths of an estimated 70,000 people in Nagasaki, with another 75,000 injured. The total death toll in both cities is estimated to be around 400,000.

Survivors of the atomic bomb and its radiation attended the ceremony, which included a minute of silence at 11:02 a.m., the exact moment the bomb was dropped 78 years ago.

During the ceremony, UN Secretary-General Guterres called for a world free of nuclear weapons. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also spoke on the anniversary, expressing the need for unity amongst non-permanent members of the international community to strengthen cooperation on nuclear disarmament. Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki urged nuclear-armed nations to “show courage” and abandon their nuclear deterrence.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only use of nuclear weapons in war. The bombings have long been a topic of debate, with many considering them a violation of the laws of war. However, the bombings also led to the surrender of Japan, effectively ending World War II in Asia.

In Japan, the bombings have become an important part of the country’s culture, with annual commemorative events and the construction of memorials in both Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The cities serve as reminders and warning signs to avoid another nuclear war.

The annual ceremony in Nagasaki serves as a solemn reminder of the devastating consequences of nuclear weapons. Despite the storm, survivors, families, citizens, and politicians gathered to honor the victims and ensure that history is not forgotten.

