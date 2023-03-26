Home World Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia accuses Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire with Armenia
MOSCA – It was only a matter of time before the growing tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed territories of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted into a new potential hotbed of conflict on the Eurasian continent, against the backdrop of a Russia which, distracted by the military operation in Ukraine, always responds minus his duties as mediator. In the evening, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in a statement could not help but note the violation by Baku of the 2020 tripartite agreements on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

