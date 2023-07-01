Nahel’s family lawyer: “A policeman who kills must be convicted, that doesn’t happen in France”

PARIS – “Without justice there is no peace.” Talking is Yassine Bouzrou is the lawyer who defends the family of Nahelthe 17-year-old shot dead by a policeman during a road check in Nanterre. Criminal lawyer, born in 1979, Bouzrou was born in Bezonsa few kilometers beyond the suburb of Nahel which is now burning, from a family of Moroccan workers, who grew up professionally in a tiny studio on the Champs-Élysées, over the years he has become a well-known – and controversial – name in France for having worked in some very followed cases such as that of the death of Adam Traorethe 24-year-old who died in 2016 while in custody in the barracks and became a symbol of French police violence.

