Nail trends in 2023 | Magazine

Hailey Bieber is once again dictating trends when it comes to manicures.

Source: Instagram/haileybieber

The famous model Hailey Bieber is once again bringing trends that were unimaginable to us until yesterday. The model appeared in New York at the celebration of the anniversary of her cosmetic brand “Rhode” in a daring edition. The mini glittery dress highlighted all the attributes – plunging neckline and perfectly sculpted legs. However, even this creation fell into the background because of one detail.

“Glazed donut” manicure became the ultimate hit overnight, and the main culprit is Hailey Bieber. Women all over the world pay special attention to the appearance of her nails and absorb ideas and inspiration every day. Now she has proven once again that she dictates fashion trends, because nails from this celebration have become the main topic.

It’s about sweet “strawberry color” French manicure. Sticking to your favorite almond shaped, Hailey painted most of her nails red, reminiscent of a delicious strawberry, while accentuating the tips with light pink shades. The model has taken a step further by deviating from the minimalist style, and experts say she will nails like this will be the main trend for the summer of 2023.

Hailey Bieber’s nail trend came to life in May, when the model appeared at the Met Gala with milky-shine nails created by Zola Ganzorigt. After the global craze for the “recipe” of this manicure, Hayley shared her secret and explained the whole process. See what the “strawberry nails” will look like, which will soon conquer women:



See description

THE NAILS OF MODELS THROWN INTO THE SHADOW THE DEEP DECOLTS AND SCULPTED LEGS! Hailey Bieber dictates trends again

Hide description

Source: Instagram/haileybieberNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/haileybieberNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/haileybieberNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/haileybieberBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/haileybieberNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/haileybieberNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

