Home World “Nancy Pelosi has no interest in becoming US ambassador to Italy”: the speaker dem prepares the rescue at the Congress
World

“Nancy Pelosi has no interest in becoming US ambassador to Italy”: the speaker dem prepares the rescue at the Congress

by admin
“Nancy Pelosi has no interest in becoming US ambassador to Italy”: the speaker dem prepares the rescue at the Congress

Bali – Now came the denial of Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, who wrote on Twitter: “The Speaker of the American House has no interest in becoming the ambassador to Italy. She intends to continue serving in the US Congress regardless of her role. “. So after avoiding the meltdown in the midterm elections, Pelosi closes the speculations on her next arrival at Villa Taverna, however, leaving open the void of President Biden’s representative in Via Veneto and relaunching speculations on possible candidates.

See also  Born enlarged to Finland and Sweden and EU common defense: 2 projects in conflict?

You may also like

G20, meeting Xi and Biden: Beijing in search...

G20, Biden’s goal is to isolate Russia: “Global...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Foreign media: France strengthens border control to protest...

The FBI opens an investigation into the death...

The EU launches new sanctions against Iran for...

Migrants, the EU is working on a three-pronged...

Biden and Xi Jinping the lukewarm thaw at...

Moscow bans the entry into Russia of actor...

Afghanistan, the Taliban leader orders the application of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy