Bali – Now came the denial of Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, who wrote on Twitter: “The Speaker of the American House has no interest in becoming the ambassador to Italy. She intends to continue serving in the US Congress regardless of her role. “. So after avoiding the meltdown in the midterm elections, Pelosi closes the speculations on her next arrival at Villa Taverna, however, leaving open the void of President Biden’s representative in Via Veneto and relaunching speculations on possible candidates.