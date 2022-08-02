Home World Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan: stock exchanges down, Beijing stops importing food from Taipei
Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan: stock exchanges down, Beijing stops importing food from Taipei

Nancy Pelosi and her delegation will leave Singapore to reach Songshan Airport, Taiwan at 10.20 pm local time, according to the Liberty Times and some American media, while President Tsai Ing-Wen and his office will not they issued statements confirming or denying the visit of the speaker.

None of the highest offices in the United States of America have set foot in Taiwan in the past 25 years. According to some sources, a meeting with President Tsai Ing-Wen is expected. Tensions between the US and China are increasing, as are military tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange triples the losses marked at the opening in the wake of fears of a US-China crisis due to the possible visit of the President of the American Chamber: the Hang Seng index drops 3.01%, to 19,558.69 points, while the technological sector sinks with the Hand Seng Tech at -4.37%.

China suspended food imports from over 180 Taiwanese companies overnight in a move that appears to be a first retaliation. The Taipei media noted that “the sudden move by Chinese Customs will cause a severe blow” to the local food industry, including agriculture and fishing. According to the official findings, the Customs have contested “the violation of the relevant regulations and urgently stopped the import”. Since 2021, China has banned pineapples and other Taiwanese goods for the alleged presence of parasites and banned substances.

