Nancys Rubias stand up to Barbie with “Orquesta Nancy”

Nancys Blondes they stand up to Barbie with “Nancy Orchestra”. This was Barbie’s weekend, until the Nancys to fight hard with his new album.

“Nancy Orchestra” is the sixth and new album of the Nancys Blondes. It is a record inspired by the energy and style of the verbena orchestras, as a unique expression of their musical vision. “We are the most atypical group of Spanish pop”, he explains Mario Vaquerizo (Nancy Anoréxica). “In all this time we have not stopped touring, despite not playing on the radio, and we have realized that where we fit in best is with a massive audience, not only made up of fans, who expect something more than our own repertoire. That is where the versions come in, to amuse people and have fun ourselves. The festival orchestra is a genre to claim: authentic stars, with the best stages, the best lighting and the best costumes”.

Months away from celebrating their 20th anniversary, the band presents an album of covers by other artists, as the culmination of something that they have been doing in a “natural” way (if this term can be applied to the group…) since they began to get on stage.

In the universe of this “Nancy Orchestra“the same is possible Blondie what Luis Miguellos rosario brothers, Rafaella Carrá, Lavender, Meccano o the romeos and, in a closer constellation, Carlos Berlanga y Dinarama + Alaska. The production has been in charge, as always, Juan Carlos Morenoexcept for two topics, which have been carried out by Juan Sueiro. The adaptations to Spanish in the three original songs in English are from Nacho Canute. “We are very inbred,” says Mario, “we always like to surround ourselves with the same people.”

Nancy Anoréxica, Nancy O, Nancy Travesti y Nancy Reagan (con The Real Nancy Blonde always present) are back in orchestra format and this summer you will be able to see them in different performances all over the country.

Confirmed dates:

07/28 – Santander – Magdalena Live [Entradas] + Monica Orange and Fangoria

08/08 – Barcelona – Terramar Gardens [Entradas] + fangoria

08/11 – Chiclana de la Frontera – Concert Music Festival [Entradas] + fangoria

08/14 – Santa Cruz de Tenerife – Salt of music [Entradas] + fangoria

16/08 – Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Girona) – Porta Ferrada Festival [Entradas] + fangoria

