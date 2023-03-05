James Nanelli made a three-pointer with a second and a half to go to give Partizan victory over Split in one of the most dramatic matches this season!

Source: Arena sport

What a match in Split! After the brilliant games in the Euroleague, Partizan’s basketball players played much worse than expected in Split, and in the end the hero of the victory was James Nanelli! The black-and-white shooter managed to hit a three-point shot with one and a half seconds to go and bring the victory – 96:95!

After it was tied (93:93), playmaker Dominik Mavra, who tormented the black and whites throughout the match, hit a shot from penetration for 95:93 and left the black and whites with only one attack until the end of the match, Željko Obradović called a timeout, drew a move for James Nunnally and made no mistake putting the ball in the American’s hands.

Željko Obradović drew a great action for his shooter, he did something that the people of Split did not expect. In fact, Naneli took the ball out of the car, passed it to Exum, who had his back to the basket. Nevertheless, Lesor made a block, followed by a return pass from the Australian basketball player and a three-pointer for the win! His teammates surrounded him, they started celebrating, but that was not the end. The host had 1.5 seconds left for the last attack, Mavra shot for three, he missed.

Naneli was also the most effective in the winning team, he scored 18 points (3/4 for three), but it is interesting that it was his first and only basket in the second half. Watch the action for the Black and White win: