Nanning Weather Forecast for the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and Summit Revealed: Ideal Conditions for Various Activities

Nanning Weather Forecast for the China-ASEAN Expo and Summit

Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China, recently hosted the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit. Prior to the event, there were concerns about the weather conditions during the expo and summit. However, according to the Nanning Weather Trend Forecast Press Conference, the overall weather was expected to be favorable for the activities.

The region of Guangxi had been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the residual vortex of “Sea Anemone,” monsoon, and cold air. Thankfully, this large-scale sustained heavy rainfall had come to an end in Nanning. The rainfall process lasted for seven days, from September 8 to 14, with some areas receiving record-breaking amounts of rainfall.

In total, 22 towns and villages in seven counties and three cities in Guangxi experienced rainfall exceeding 400 mm during this period. Beihai City had the highest recorded rainfall, with Tieshangang receiving a whopping 600.8 mm. In many areas, the rainfall broke observation records since the establishment of weather stations.

In Nanning, the rainfall ranged from 52.1 mm in the urban area to 138.8 mm in Yongning District during the week of September 8-14. This was 82% to 357% more rainfall compared to the same period in previous years. The average temperature during this period was 25.7°C, 1.5°C lower than the same period last year.

According to the Nanning Meteorological Observatory, during the first day of the expo and summit on September 16, Nanning city experienced cloudy to cloudy weather with showers or thunderstorms. The lowest temperature was expected to be 24°C, and the highest temperature was predicted to reach 31°C.

The forecast for the upcoming week in Nanning suggests that the average temperature will be lower than normal, and the total rainfall will be less than normal. Apart from showers or thunderstorms on September 16-17 and 22, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy. Overall, the weather during the expo and summit is expected to be favorable for various activities, but caution is advised regarding the impact of showers or thunderstorms on the events.

Despite concerns about the weather, the organizers and participants of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit can rest assured that Nanning is predicted to have suitable weather conditions for the successful execution of the event.

(Reported by Zhao Jinling, Written by Song Yankang, Photo by Correspondent Zhong Kaixuan)

