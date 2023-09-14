Nanning’s Transformation: From China-ASEAN Expo to a Regional International Consumption Center

Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China, has been making significant progress in its efforts to become a regional international consumption center and strengthen its foreign economic and trade relations since hosting the China-ASEAN Expo and Summit in 2004.

The expo and summit have played a key role in establishing an open cooperation channel between China and ASEAN, leading to the development of the “Nanning channel.” Over the past 20 years, Nanning has been leveraging the expo’s success to accelerate the construction of an export-oriented economy, promote the development of the “Belt and Road” market, and cultivate an international logistics hub.

One notable achievement has been the increased availability of ASEAN goods in Nanning. Through the “Nanning channel,” products like Thai durian, Vietnamese coffee, and Malaysian bird’s nest have made their way into specialty stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The popularity of ASEAN’s characteristic fruits, such as durian, rambutan, and mangosteen, has soared, allowing Nanning citizens to easily enjoy these exotic fruits. The expo’s influence on market consumption has had a lasting impact, with the city’s total retail sales of consumer goods reaching 235.88 billion yuan in 2022, almost ten times higher than in 2003.

Nanning has also made significant progress in foreign trade and economic cooperation, with ASEAN emerging as its largest trading partner. In January 2022, Nanning achieved two “firsts in the country” as the first international freight train bound for RCEP member countries departed from the Nanning International Railway Port, and a Guangxi-based company became the first to pass the approved exporter qualifications under RCEP. Nanning’s total foreign trade import and export volume has increased by over 20% for three consecutive years, reaching 27.7 times the figure in 2003. ASEAN has surpassed Hong Kong to become Nanning’s top trading partner, with imports and exports to ASEAN reaching 37.74 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 64.3%.

To further enhance its foreign trade and economic cooperation, Nanning encourages enterprises to expand their import and export scale through various channels. The city actively explores traditional markets in Europe, the United States, and ASEAN while also pursuing emerging markets in Africa and Latin America. Many local enterprises, such as Guangxi Mesida Group Co., Ltd., a construction machinery equipment manufacturing company, have successfully expanded their export business in RCEP member countries and other markets, contributing to Nanning’s economic growth.

The rapid development of cross-border e-commerce has also contributed significantly to Nanning’s economic growth. Nanning has attracted numerous large-scale cross-border e-commerce companies and seen the rapid growth of its cross-border e-commerce import and export volume, reaching 13.786 billion yuan in 2022. The Nanning Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone has become a crucial driver for the development of China-ASEAN digital trade, accounting for over 80% of the region’s cross-border e-commerce export volume.

To support the growth of the cross-border e-commerce industry, Nanning has established high-level projects such as the China-ASEAN Cross-border E-commerce Supervision Center and the Guangxi Greenport Cross-border E-commerce Supervision Center. These centers have significantly reduced the overall export customs clearance time for cross-border e-commerce, further fueling the industry’s growth.

Overall, Nanning’s efforts to become a regional international consumption center and strengthen its foreign economic and trade relations have yielded remarkable results. The China-ASEAN Expo and Summit have played a vital role in promoting Nanning’s economic growth, boosting market consumption, and expanding its foreign trade and economic cooperation. With its strategic location and favorable policies, Nanning is poised to become a key player in the development of the “Nanning channel” and China-ASEAN economic cooperation.

