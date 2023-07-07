Home » Nanpa Básico, review of his Ep 99.9 in Mondo Sonoro (2023)
After the publication of “Made M13rd4” (Self-published, 22), Nanpa Basic returns with the songs of “99,9”. The Colombian rapper releases five songs that, under his urban stamp, speak in a more intimate way and have much slower rhythms than what he has accustomed us to.

For this work, the artist has decided to narrate the story of an impossible and idealized love through five cuts in which his voice is the true protagonist. Thanks to those lower BPMs and the few extra layers that these songs have, Nanpa’s unique voice resonates much more, making the message of the lyrics, which ranges from the most sentimental and pure to the most sensual, resonate deeply from the first listen.

Start with “Illegal”, in which we can already glimpse the great characteristics of this EP: the low rhythm and the lyrics about a forbidden love. Accompanied by a guitar and little else, the Colombian sets the guidelines for the rest of the work with this theme. Hence, he is not surprised that he follows him “Rara”, a ballad in which he describes all those things that make him get hooked on that new sentimental partner. After the most romantic phase of the EP, we move on to the most sensual, with “Your wishes are mine”, in which we find a greater musical base that totally induces us into the theme of the track. Continue with “Sleep” with a much more lively tone than its predecessors, it is the height of the relationship, its best moment. And it ends with “Come back and fall” in which we are full of nostalgia. The artist takes us directly to the time when prefabricated bases reigned in rap as he narrates the outcome of this love story that has turned out to be a toxic relationship, from which he can’t (or doesn’t want) to get out.

Therefore “99,9” summarizes in just fifteen minutes the phases of a toxic sentimental relationship. A job in which we can discover a new facet of Nanpa Basicin which he has chosen, very correctly, that his voice is the great protagonist of the work.

