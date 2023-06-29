Nanterre, riot during a march for the 17-year-old killed by the police: clashes and cars on fire. Buses and trams stopped from 9pm for public order

Dozens of burning carheavy fighting, tear gas and many wounded. It is aimed at Nanterre during the “white march” led by the mother of Nahel M., the 17-year-old killed by a policeman two days ago in the French city. Different policemen They were woundedmany cars were set on fire during the violence that erupted at the arrival of the procession in front of the court. On the street they got out about 6 thousand people, set off from the Pablo Picasso neighborhood, guided by the young man’s mother. The procession – in which there were several placards such as “Police kill” – was quiet until just after 4pm when the clashes and the police made extensive use of tear gas to try to disperse the protesters.

Police officers have also carried out numerous loads during the violence, which lasted over two hours. The president of the Paris region Valerie Pécresse has meanwhile announced that the services of bus e tram they will come suspended starting from 21 on Thursday to protect i transport workers eh passengers by the clashes, which have been going on for days in all the banlieues of theIle-de-France. The decision to suspend the tram and bus service was taken together with the Paris police chief and the transport operators of the Paris region. The French government has said it will deploy 40,000 agents police and will adopt an approach of zero tolerance in neighborhoods where buildings and vehicles were set on fire.

1 /11 Protest in Paris for the death of young Nahel killed by a policeman AP Photo/Michel Euler

From 21 and until 6, starting tonight and until July 3, the curfew in the municipality of Clamart (Hauts-de-Seine). The same measure was decreed, again from next night, also to Compiegne (Oise), but from 10pm to 6am. To limit i risks due to the protests, have been “postponed all non-essential movements of the ministry scheduled” for Thursday. In fact, the evening is expected third wave of protests. In the night between Wednesday and Thursday they were at least 150 arrested and the station at the entrance was also attacked – by about twenty people in balaclavas prison maximum security of Fresnes, near Paris, with use of fireworks. According to reports from the government, 170 officers were injured.

