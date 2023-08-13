Naomi, Christy, Linda and Cindy recreate the cover of Vogue 30 years later. Criticism on social media – breaking latest news

by Matteo Persivale

For the September issue, the famous fashion magazine recreates the cult cover of its January 1990 edition which ushered in an era, that of the supermodel

Knowing how to leave the scene in a big way is very important, in fashion as in life, and the outgoing director of Vogue UK Edward Enninful has chosen to sign his latest September issue, the most important of the year, with a memorable cover. Linda, Naomi, Cindy and Christy: surnames are not needed for the reunion of the supermodels who dominated the catwalks of the 1990s, and today, as over-50s, they appear on the cover of the most important month, that of the women’s spring/summer fashion shows.

Evangelista, Campbell, Crawford and Turlington were photographed in New York three months ago by an emerging young man. The Brazilian Rafael Pavarotti who at the time of their first covers had not yet been born (he is 29 years old). We will soon see them in a four-part documentary titled The Super Models which will debut on September 20 on Apple TV+.

The series, directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills for Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, tells the evolution of fashion with the end of the eighties and the arrival of the era, precisely, of supermodels . No one, with all due respect to today’s female colleagues, has had the impact – in and out of fashion – of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington since that historic January 1990 “cover” of Vogue UK .

With them at the time was the great Tatjana Patitz, who died in January of this year: they had been photographed by another fashion legend who is no longer here and we miss her very much, Peter Lindbergh. And then, given that the internet is always the internet, and social media always have a bad word for everyone, despite the tens of thousands of likes (from 40 to 50 thousand) for the photos of the service posted on the Instagram profile of the English magazine, here are the usual haters who attack both the models for being old and the magazine for retouching their images: “ rude to completely change someone’s look, Photoshop necessary?, you make them look like they did thirty years ago, bad makeup, you have destroyed their beauty, too much Photoshop, and so on.

There are, as always, those who explain that there should have been other models with Linda, Naomi, Cindy and Christy, ignoring precisely that it is the new version of the 1990 cover, but if those who don’t know things don’t pretend to explain them to who knows, it wouldn’t be social media.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

