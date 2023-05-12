Naples, after the dinner meeting between Spalletti and De Laurentiis

The dinner in the center between the coach and the president lasted about 2 hours. Spalletti’s contract lasts another year: extending it may have been a theme of the dinner, served to imagine programmes, strategies and the market. “You have to be calm with me,” De Laurentiis told the fans as they left. Relaxed faces and smiles for Spalletti who allowed himself for some selfies. Leaving Castel Volturno, the coach – with the Osimhen mask on his face – had ironically tried to mislead the reporters with a “we will mislead you”