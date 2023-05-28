Naples, De Laurentiis announces Spalletti’s farewell: “He wants a sabbatical year”

ROMA – A promise kept that of Aurelio De Laurentiis, who had guaranteed Fabio Fazio to be a guest at ‘Che tempo che fa’ in case of the Scudetto. And after the triumph of his Naples in the championship the blue president sat in the living room of the broadcast, at his last episode on Rai before the move to channel nine.

De Laurentiis and the sentences about Spalletti

The speech immediately went on future of Luciano Spalletticoach who led the team to win the third tricolor in its history: “When a person comes to you and says that even if they have an existing contract they would prefer to have a gap year what do you do? Do you object? – is De Laurentiis’ rhetorical question –. In life you must always be generous. You have to give without expecting anything, he gave and I thank him. He’s a free man, just let him go”. In addition to farewell confirmation there was no lack of compliments for the Tuscan coach: “This summer I ended relationships with many important players who in my opinion had finished their cycle – recalled the blue president -. Provocative journalists asked me what we were thinking of doing and I told them I thought I could win the Scudetto. Everyone looked at me in dismay, including Spalletti who still couldn’t know who they had bought. But the coaches are divided between those who want to make the market and those who coach, Spalletti is an extraordinary person and one who coaches. We gave him an important material that he valued”.

De Laurentiis and the future of the Maradona stadium

De Laurentiis then tackled Maradona stadium theme: “I will make it the Napoli stadium and many things will change. It will have to pulsate every day of the week, we will make a museum and maybe people will be able to get married there. The Municipality must give it to us for 99 years, otherwise – is the warning of the blue president – I’m going to build a new stadium in Caserta. Think how happy the Neapolitans would be”. The Napoli number one then ideally embraced i many blue fans scattered everywhere: “After 33 years, the victory of the scudetto was deeply felt and many Americans also came to Naples to see the party, everyone wants to come to the stadium and there is a particular fever. There are 83 million Neapolitan fans in the world“. Ed it is in the world that looks at De Laurentiis: “A Japanese footballer? Before coming here I met a friend of mine who proposed to scout for us in Asia. You guessed it dear Fazio!”. Then a detail on Scudetto party scheduled at the Maradona on June 4th after Napoli-Sampdoria, last league game: “Stefano De Martino will lead”.







