Naples, De Laurentiis loses the pieces: Giuntoli towards Juve, Spalletti remains a puzzle

 Il ds vicino ai bianconeri, ancora da chiarire il futuro del tecnico


Il Napoli champion of Italy risks losing the pieces. From sports director to coach, the future is a puzzle for Aurelio De Laurentiis. Cristiano Giuntoli would be about to yield to the court of Juventus who chose him for the new cycle and the Neapolitan president seems to have resigned himself to the idea of ​​letting him go. In the next few days he will work to find a way out, even if twists and turns are the order of the day with AdL. Ds which in light blue could be replaced by Accardi of Empoli.

Luciano Spalletti waiting for a confrontation with society. The president reiterated in the press that he had exercised the option to keep him on the bench and the coach responded with a dig. The relationship between the two, despite the Scudetto, seems to be at a minimum. There is an air of divorce because the two have not spoken for days, not even the celebrations for the tricolor have eased the tension. Tuscan technician, courted by foreign clubs, would like guarantees on the future and on the market to stay.

